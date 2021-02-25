Patty Elizabeth Todd

March 3, 1937 – February 12, 2021
Patty was born March 3, 1937 to Jesse J and Pearl E (Grimm) Talley In Seguin, Texas. She graduated from Seguin High School
She married JD Todd in 1956. She lived in Seguin, Texas for 63 years and Sunset, Utah for 20 years.
Patty enjoyed to read.
She is survived by her son, James D Todd, sister-in-law, Peggy Talley, nieces: Lisa (David) Alcorn and Michelle Talley.
Patty is preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Jesse G Talley.
A graveside service will be held at Dugger Cemetery in Seguin, Texas at a future date.
In leu of flowers please donate to: The Public Library Foundation: 313 W. Nolte Street, Seguin, TX 78155-3217, The Guadalupe County Humane Society P.O. Box 1593 Seguin, TX 78156 or Alzheimer and Dementia organization https://www.alz.org/alzheimer_s_dementia.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067.