Yolanda G. Rangel of Seguin, Texas peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 66. She was born to Pilar Gutierrez and Felipa (Rubio) Gutierrez on November 11, 1953 in Lubbock, Texas.
Yolie was the center of attention at every event that she attended and her purse always carried all the snacks. She enjoyed being out and about the town and was always noticed wherever she went. Her laughter was unique as was her personality. She will always be remembered for her eccentric ways and how she lived a fearless life.
Yolanda is preceded in death by her father and mother; her husband, Albert “Piggy” Rangel Jr.; her sisters, Maria Carrillo and Dominga Molina.
Yolanda is survived by her children, Benjamin Rangel (Denise), Andreana “Andie” Rangel (Marcelo) and Stephanie Vargas (Adam); grandchildren, Benjamin (Gracie), Joseph, Elijah, Ryan and Rayn Rangel, Aidan Vargas, Abryn and Jody Esquivel. Her great- grandchildren, Ava Rangel and Eddie DeJesus and her dog, Charlie. Yolanda is further survived by numerous siblings, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Holy Rosary to be recited at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Prayer Service at the Palmer Mortuary Chapel.
Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. At the conclusion of services friends and family are asked to meet at St. James Cemetery as there will not be a funeral procession from the funeral home.
Due to the circumstances with COVID19, every guest will be required to wear a mask and a 45 person maximum can be accommodated at once in the funeral home chapel.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary & Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.
