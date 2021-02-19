Millie Nadine Haynes Kraus, age 95 of Seguin, formerly of Wichita Kansas, passed away on February 17, 2021. Nadine was born on August 1, 1925 in Wichita, Kansas to Halcyon Mabel (Hartgrove) and Robert Floyd Haynes. Nadine graduated from Mulvane Kansas High School in 1944. She resided in the Wichita Kansas area until moving to Seguin in 1998.
Nadine is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Harold Kraus and her brother, R. E. Haynes and nephew, Jerry Ray Haynes.
Survivors include, son, Gary Kraus and wife Susan; daughter-in-law, Lynna Kraus; grandchildren: Megan Visocsky (Keith), Kelly Kraus (Jacqueline), Andy Kraus (Nicole), Adam Kraus, Claire Ongstad (Patrick), Edward Block, Russell Block. At least 16 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; niece, Beva Haynes; other loving family and friends.
Private graveside services will be held at White Chapel Memorial Garden in Wichita, Kansas under the direction of Old Mission Mortuary, 3424 E. 21st Street N., Wichita, Kansas, 67208, 1-316-686-7311.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Local arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.