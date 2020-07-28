Ellen Marie Lowery Neimeyer, age 90 of Seguin, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Ellen was born on May 6, 1930 in Bernice, Louisiana to John and Cecil (Gresham) Lowery.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ted W. Neimeyer Sr., her parents and her granddaughter, Vanessa Neimeyer.
Survivors include her three children, Ted Neimeyer, Jr., Ronald Neimeyer and wife Claudia, and Delores Nash and husband Joseph; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings, John Lowery and wife Jo, and Jackie Nelson and husband Bobby; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at San Geronimo Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be to Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 East Court St. Seguin, TX 78155.
You are encouraged to sign the online guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.