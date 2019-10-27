Harry Charles Schmidt was born on February 20, 1947 in Seguin, Texas to Hilton “Bill” Schmidt and Mary Lee Bartels Schmidt.
He attended schools here in Seguin and was a 1965 graduate of Seguin High School. He attended Texas A&M University with a degree in Aerospace Engineering and graduated in 1969.
Harry proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a highly decorated pilot during the Vietnam War. Harry was a space flight simulator instructor; he was in charge of getting space shuttles to land!
He worked for civil service for 20 years where he was last employed by the United States Air Force. He was also a devoted Christian.
On Saturday, October 19, 2019, Harry entered into eternal peace. He is preceded in death by his father, Hilton “Bill” Schmidt, and his mother, Mary Lee Bartels Schmidt and his sister, Sharon Schmidt Koebig.
He is survived by his brother, Ron Schmidt and wife, Janie; his nephews, Hilton Koebig and Trevor Koebig; He also leaves many loving relatives and friends.
Harry was an intelligent, witty, and wonderful man who will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center (The Big Red Barn). Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center, 390 Cordova Road Seguin, Tx 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.