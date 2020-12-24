Phillip Morales Alaniz Jr., born on May 26, 1937 went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2020.
Phillip was born in Seguin, Texas to Felimon and Elisa Alaniz. He later met and married the love of his life Margie F. Alaniz. They were married for 61 years. Phillip was a Vietnam Veteran and proudly served in the US Army for 22 years. He had overseas assignments in Japan and Germany in addition to several stateside assignments.
After serving his country, he then earned his degree at Texas Lutheran College (TLU) and began his new career teaching history and biology in middle school. He taught at Saegert Middle School for a number of years. In his downtime, he enjoyed barbecuing for his family, who were the light of his life and working in his yard.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Margie F. Alaniz; parents, Felimon and Elisa Alaniz; brother, John Alaniz MD.
Phillip is survived by; daughters, Teresa Alaniz-Salinas and husband Ramon, Suzanne Diaz and husband Ed; son, David Alaniz and wife Oralia; grandchildren, David Joseph Kelly and Simon Phillip Alaniz; great-grandchildren, Caroline Colette Kelly; sisters, Judith Alaniz, Cecilia Kalich and Emilia Bank.
The family would like to thank personal caregivers, Mona Pantoja, Mary Anne Ramirez, Dan and Lindsey Tanta of Hollywood Park Assisted Living, Guadalupe Regional Hospice Team and The Medical Team Hospice for their gracious loving care, kindness and dedication to the care of our father, while he battled Alzheimer’s disease during the last year.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, to please donate to the following charities that meant so much to Phillip and his wife Margie;
- Vietnam Veterans of America vva.org
- St. Labre Indian School stlabre.org
- Wounded Warrior Project woundedwarriorproject.org
- Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) vfw.org
- San Antonio Food Bank safoodbank.org
- St Jude Children’s Research Fund stjude.org
- Alzheimer’s Association alz.org
Due to Covid, the family will celebrate his life with a private graveside service.
