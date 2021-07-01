Mark Edward Fischer of Seguin, texas passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Mark was born May 22, 1952 in Guymon, Oklahoma. Mark was preceded in death by his father Lester Carl Fischer, his mother Mildred “Mom” Roth and his step father Vernon “Pop” Roth.
Mark graduated from Seguin High School in 1970. Over the years, he worked in constructions, wood work, and various adventures with Mom and Pop. Before Mark suffered a severe stroke over 12 years ago, he loved working with his hands both indoors and outdoors. Mark was an excellent wood worker and stain glassman. He took pride in his work and everything he did.
Mark is survived by his brother Karl “Randy” Fischer of San Francisco, California, his sister Lisa Deleon and her husband Gary Deleon of Bridge City, Texas, his daughter Melissa Casados of Wichita Falls, Texas, his son Roth Fischer and his wife Stephanie Fischer of Seguin, Texas, his daughter Nicole Fischer of Seguin, Texas, his grandchildren Miranda and Ty Casados, Gage, Briana, and Rylan. Mark is also survived my many cousins, nieces and nephews, and numerous family.
Mark was a beloved son, father, grandpa, cousin, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.
Mark’s body will be cremated by Falls Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, Texas. A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will be held in Seguin, Texas and be announced at a later date.