Margaret Elizabeth Weber Bush of Seguin, Texas went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 95 years. She was born on May 13, 1924, in Gonzales, Texas to Monroe and Maida (Gerold) Weber.
Margaret married her loving husband of 61 years, Leon Bush, on June 22, 1944. They were blessed with three children, Patricia, David and Jimmy. She and her family lived in Gonzales until 1953 when they moved to Seguin.
She worked in retail sales at the Marvel Shop and Schmidt’s Department Store. Margaret loved spending time with family, shopping and taking care of her cats. After she and her husband retired, they loved to travel making many trips to Kinder.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her son-in-law, Jack Mozley.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Mozley; sons David Bush and wife Candice, and James Bush and wife Nancy; three grandchildren, Kellie Whitson and husband Martin, Todd Bush and wife Kelly, and Jennifer Schulze and husband Eric; three step-grandchildren, Tracy Mayfield and husband Jackie, Beau Sample and wife Cara, and Dawn Patton and husband Monty; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Seydler- Hill Funeral Home, 906 St. Paul St., Gonzales, Texas, 78629 with interment to follow in the Gonzales Masonic Cemetery in Gonzales.
Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Bush, Sheldon Whitson, Tanner Whitson, Brody Whitson, Jackie Mayfield, McKade Mayfield, Eric Schulze and Beau Sample.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912 and Seydler- Hill Funeral Home, 906 St. Paul St., Gonzales, Texas, 78629, 830-672-3232 or visit their website at www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com.