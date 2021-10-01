Robert L. Blevins Jr. passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the age of 86. He was born in Seguin, Texas on October 4, 1934 to Robert Blevins and Elizabeth Burges Blevins.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Blevins; daughters, Virginia Gomes and Elizabeth Blevins; three grandchildren, Robert, Jon, Becky, and six great grandchildren.
Robert was a proud native of Seguin, Texas. He graduated from Seguin High School and then went on to graduate from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law. He then became a well-respected attorney and practiced for many years. Robert will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313