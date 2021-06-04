Annie (Ann) Rozella Clark, age 92 of Seguin, passed away on June 3, 2021. Ann was born on November 3, 1928 in Gonzales County, Texas to Sarah Thelma (Powe) and Amos Elgin Adcock, Sr.
Ann graduated from Stockdale High School. She worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Seguin. She married Thomas (Tommy) Clark on February 26, 1950.
Ann loved people and with her husband Tommy they would help many people. She was a member of Walnut Street Church of Christ. She devoted her life working for the Lord. Ann will be missed by all who knew her.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a baby son, brothers Elgin Adcock and wife Faye and Robert Adcock.
Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Beicker; grandchildren, Bryan Beicker and Lacey Beicker; great-grandchild, Lia Beicker; sister-in-law, Sandra Adcock; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9 a.m. followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Mr. Ken Walters officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Berry Adcock, Tommy Adcock, Lane Adcock, Robert Cannon, John Cannon and John New.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.