Virginia "Vk" Urias Quintanilla of Seguin, Texas was born on September 27, 1954 and was called to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 65. Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary & Cremations.
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Capital murder suspect dies in Guadalupe County Jail
- Duane Allen Schultz
- Guadalupe County reports one new COVID death
- SHS graduate earns first paid internship at local construction company
- Woman injured, another jailed after stabbing
- Guadalupe County OKs Lake Placid water district
- Seguin ISD unveils reopening plans
- Vehicles burglarized, stolen in Seguin neighborhood
- Guadalupe County reports 3 new COVID deaths
- Ben Garza III