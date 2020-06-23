Nancy Lea Lee, age 67 of Seguin, Texas passed away on June 20, 2020. Nancy was born in Fort Worth, Texas on March 23, 1953 to Anne (Ivey) and William Owens. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Lee and her father.
Survivors include her daughters, Megan McKinney and husband Cloman, and Katherine Lee; stepson, Travis Lee and wife Shannon; grandchildren, Lillian Whitehead, Hayley McKinney, Adaline Wilkins, Joey Wilkins, Levin McKinney, Charley McKinney, Austin Burke, Sawyer Lee, Lila Lee, and Samara Medina; mother, Anne Owens; sisters, Linda Craig and husband Jerry, and Mary Richmann and husband Dave; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions private services will be held but you may view the services livestream on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at vimeo.com/event/127306.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.