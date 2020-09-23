Michele “Missy” Laird Behrendt, age 58 of Seguin, passed away on September 21, 2020. Missy was born on June 15, 1962 in Quonset Point, Rhode Island to Carol (Bragg) and Ralph Pursley. A beloved wife and mother of four, she dedicated her life to showing love and care to all those around her. As a registered nurse she extended this love and care to innumerable patients in the local community at Guadalupe Valley Regional Medical Center, Seton Hospital in Luling, McQueeney Elementary, and the Seguin Dialysis Center. She placed the care of her patients and loved ones above all else.
She is preceded in death by her father and her brother-in-law Frank Behrendt. Survivors include her loving husband Edward “Eddie” Behrendt; sons, Beau Laird and wife Rebecca, Sean Laird and wife Kelsey, Edward Behrendt and Mark Behrendt and girlfriend Lindsay Willson; grandchildren, Joshua, Conner and Hannah; mother, Carol Pursley; brothers, Michael Pursley and wife Inga, Mark Pursley, and Mary Brosius and husband Mark; mother-in-law, Jane Behrendt; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Johnny Behrendt, Martha “Prissy” Krametbauer and husband Roy, Robert “Brack” Behrendt and wife Kathie, Ann Odom and husband Randy and Therese Behrendt; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, South Central Texas chapter, 1218 Arion Parkway, Suite 102, San Antonio, Tx, 78216.
