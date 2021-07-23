Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Parker, age 78 of Seguin, formerly of Pearland, joined our Lord and Savior on Wednesday July 7, 2021. Ronnie was born on August 26, 1942 to LaNell (Chernosky) and Roger Lee Parker in Pasadena, Texas.
Ronnie was a member of the 101st Airborne Division between 1961 and 1964, proudly serving in the United States Army. He will be remembered as a dedicated Brick Mason his entire life. Ronnie and Ronnie raised their family in Pearland, Texas.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his loving wife Ronnie Eugenia (Golden) Parker and his parents.
Survivors include his children, Lisa Renee Parker Kirk, Holly Marie Parker Skillern and husband Joel, and Travis Lee Parker and wife Rebekah; grandchildren, Truitt Kirk, Maclean, Creighton, Alexandria and Everett Skillern, and Mykah, Rhyan and Luke Parker; siblings, Barbara Dugger, JoNell Holmes and Kenneth Lee Parker; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends. Ronnie was a loving and doting father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Seguin, Texas followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Stan Fiuk officiating. Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the South Park Cemetery in Pearland, Texas beside his beloved wife and all are invited to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Rd. Seguin, Tx 78155.