Rudolfo “Rudy” Urias, 66, of Seguin, Texas passed away on February 22, 2021.
Rudolfo was born on July 27, 1954 in Seguin, Texas to Cecilio and Evangelina Urias.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecilio and Evangelina; infant brother, Raul Urias; sisters, Elizabeth Arispe and Maria Rangel; brothers, Joel and Alejando Urias; nieces, Michelle Carmona and Guadalupe “Pita” Rundle.
He is survived by his childen, Rudy ”Booboos” Urias, Luz “Mono” Urias (Crystal), and Jacob Urias; siblings, Cecilio Urias Jr. (Estella), Raul Urias, Rogelio Urias (Tina), Robert Urias (Susie), Consuelo Briseno (Alfredo), Gloria Castro (Richard), Evangelina Vitela (Carlos), and numerous nieces and nephews. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Gage Urias, Kayla Urias, Arturo, Noah, Zeke, Mason Roy Urias; great grandchildren, Xander Ray, Zayne Luz Urias, Jazlynn and Jeremiah Cano.
Rudolfo was also known as “Chome” and he loved the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Goetz Funeral Home beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment of Cremated Remains will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313