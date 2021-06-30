Donna Miller Wiehe was born January 22, 1930 in Ft. Worth, Texas. Donna’s mother, Ottney Lee Weir, was married to Gaither Miller, who adopted Donna at an early age. They made their home in the Texas oil fields in Crane County.
Gaither worked drilling oil wells for Cities Service Oil Company. Her mother worked many years as a county clerk and later in the school tax office. Donna studied piano with Lady Faye Galloway and oboe and percussion with Jacques Nance and Jim Nevins. She attended the Texas Tech band camps in Lubbock for three summers while in junior high and high school.
In 1947, Donna earned a music scholarship to North Texas State University (now UNT). Donna’s college degrees were Bachelor of Music Education and Master of Music Education. Later she earned a second Master of Education concentrating in special education. Donna was certified to teach all levels of music in band, choir and orchestra. While at NTSU, Donna played oboe in the band and orchestra. During football season, she played snare drum in a previously all-male drum line under the direction of Professor Maurice McAdow. She also played oboe with the Wichita Falls Symphony. After graduating Donna taught music in the Highland Park schools in Dallas.
Doug and Donna were married in 1951 and moved to Beeville, Texas where Doug accepted a position teaching JH/HS band. Donna taught elementary music and played English Horn with the Corpus Christi Symphony. After Beeville, Donna and Doug taught in Big Spring ISD for nine years. She also played oboe with the Midland / Odessa Symphony.
When Doug was hired as a professor/band director at NTSU Donna taught junior high English, choir and orchestra in the Denton ISD schools. While Donna was Congress Junior High’s orchestra director and Lida Beasley was Congress Junior High’s band director they earned UIL first divisions. This made them the first female duo to do so at this school. Also, while in Denton, Donna typed over thirty theses and dissertations at NTSU and Texas Women’s University to support her family while Douglas completed his PhD residency at the University of Oklahoma.
In 1971, Douglas and Donna moved to San Marcos where Douglas was the director of bands at Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State). Donna taught music and special education in the San Marcos public schools.
In 1974, Doug was hired as Fine Arts Supervisor for the Brazosport Independent School District. Donna taught special education, band, and elementary music. She also accompanied hundreds of students for UIL solo and ensemble competitions. Additionally, Donna was active as an oboist with the Brazosport Symphony of which she was a founding member in 1982.
After retiring from the public schools, Doug and Donna moved to Seguin, Texas. While in Seguin, they performed for three years with the San Antonio Concert Band (later called The Heart of Texas Concert Band) under the direction of Dr. Mark Rogers. During this time Donna also worked with the children’s choir at Hillcrest Church and taught several students private piano and percussion.
Donna’s first son, Stephen Douglas was born in Beeville and now lives in Pflugerville with his wife Sue. After moving to Big Spring their second son, Donald Kirk was born and now lives in Houston with his wife Beth. Five years later Angela was born and now lives in Austin with her husband Mark.
Donna is survived by her three children, five grandchildren, Kristen, Clay, Josh, Kelsey (Brent) and Morgan (Colton) and one great grandson Brodie (“the one who made her great”).
Donna is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Douglas Wiehe and by her parents Gaither Miller, Ottney Lee Miller and Doyle Riddle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice, convoyofhope.org or Brazosport Symphony Orchestra, 490 This Way Street, Ste. 220, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566 (memo: In memory of Donna Wiehe).
A private family graveside service and interment will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas.
You are invited to sign the guestbook and view Donna’s pictorial life celebration at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.