Francisco "Big Frankie" Hernandez Sr. of Seguin, Texas was born on June 4, 1965 and entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 55. Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary & Cremations.
