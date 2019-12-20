Fanny Stock Harkins, age 86 of Seguin, passed away on December 19, 2019.
Visitation will begin on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church starting at 1:45 p.m. followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 2:30 p.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating. A reception will immediately follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Seguin. Private interment will be held at St. James Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.