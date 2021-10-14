Bobby Jay Walker, age 87 of Seguin, passed away on October 12, 2021. Bobby was born on August 23, 1934 in Luling, Texas to Sarah Dean (Pugh) and Vernon Eugene Walker.
Bobby was an active member of Lifegate Church and served in many capacities since its inception in 1981. He will be remembered as a longtime employee at D & D Farm and Ranch.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Dennis Morrow.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara Nell Walker; sons, Dru Walker and wife Robin Hardiman, Brent Walker, Todd Walker and partner Kim, Jim Weaver and wife Kelly, Ty Weaver and wife Kishna; grandchildren Whitney Walker, Ryan Walker, Andrew Walker, Lyndsay Shearrer, Garrett Weaver, Brock Weaver and Nicole Weaver; siblings, Morris Morrow, Jon Morrow and Susan Edwards.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. with The Rev. Robert K. Odom officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Mask are requested at all locations.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Garrett Weaver, Brock Weaver, Taylor Shearrer, Mark Morrow, Dale Hawkins, and Bobby Hawkins.
Bobby loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all his heart and now is in his presence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifegate Ministries, 395 Lifegate Lane, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.