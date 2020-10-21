Bettye “June” Huckabee passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born August 30, 1929 in Luling, Texas to Richard Lawson Bradford and Jackie Lena Bradford.
June graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1947. She went on to get her Associates Degree from Kilgore Junior College. She met the love of her life, John, while attending Junior College. They were married February 17, 1951.
She was a Christian believer and last attended Sugar Creek Baptist Church in Sugar Land, Texas, although she always thought her home church was First Baptist Church, Seguin which she loved very much and attended for over 40 years. Her hobbies included spending time with family and friends, cooking, embroidery, reading, writing notes of encouragement and playing Mexican Train dominoes.
June is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Jackie Bradford; sister, Kay Eich and Ann Stanford and her loving husband, John Huckabee, Jr.
She is survived by her son, John Huckabee III and wife Leigh and her daughter, Jane Yell and husband Larry; four grandchildren, Kristin Rose and husband Kevin, Joshua Huckabee and wife Nikki, Paul Yell and wife Amanda, and Kay Byrnes and husband Cory; six great- grandchildren, Abbi, Anna, Gunner, Jayden, Lily and Jonah. June was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and will be deeply missed by all.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday October 22, 2020 at Goetz Funeral Home. A service will follow in the Goetz Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. with graveside services to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas.
