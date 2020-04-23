Bessie Mae Ketchum McKnight of Seguin Texas, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 85 on Saturday April 4, 2020.
The family will be receiving condolences on Thursday April 30, 2020 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at Palmer Mortuary located at 1116 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas 78155.
Graveside Service is Friday May 1, 2020 at 2:00pm at Ebbon Cemetery 1115 Rolling Oaks Dr. Luling Texas, 78648.
All Attendees are welcome, due to COVID19 gatherings must be limited to 10 people maximum and we encourage those attending to come by the funeral home to pay respects in a short fashion to allow others the opportunity to come by and support the family as well. The family is requesting those in attendance to wear a mask.
The Family will be accepting flowers at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.