Edward Laporte Rose Jr. passed away on March 19, 2021 at the age of 90. He was born on August 25, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas.
Edward was raised in Houston, where he resided until the year 2000, when he and his loving wife retired to Lake McQueeney, Texas. Edward was married to Sammie O’Kelley Rose for 49 years. Ed graduated from St. Thomas High School and began college at Texas A&M University, but was shortly called to the Army, where he served as an officer in Japan for 2 years.
He returned safely and graduated from the University of Houston. He was a committed businessman as Owner and CEO of Rose Supply Company for 40 years, served on the Board of Directors for Compass Bank, and was a proud member of River Oaks Country Club and Lake Breeze Ski Lodge.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sammie, and son Edward LaPorte Rose III “Trip.” His hobbies included watching football, entertaining family and friends, cooking and spending time by Lake McQueeney.
Edward was a devoted husband, father, Papaw, and a loyal friend to many. Papaw is survived by his 4 children and 8 grandchildren; Kelley Rose (Craig Thomas) and her children, Maxwell Edward and Margaret Rose Mullins “Maggie,” of McQueeney, Texas; Katy Rose Fry (Paul Fry) and their children Emily Elaine and Preston Taylor Fry of Edmond, Oklahoma; Kyle Edward Rose (Anne Rose) and their children Lauren Elisabeth and Benjamin Edward Rose of Houston, Texas; Kevin LaPorte Rose and his children Grace Alexandra and Reagan LaPorte Rose of Houston, Texas.
A private family Mass will be held, and a Celebration of Life will follow. The family will share those details privately. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Tribute Department, or Friends of Lake McQueeney, P.O. Box 781, McQueeney, TX 78123 or a charity of your choice.
