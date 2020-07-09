Jesusa “Susie” Nieto, age 82 of Seguin, joined our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Susie was born on November 29, 1937 in Martindale, Texas to George and Reyes Suniga.
She was blessed with a large and wonderful family that she adored with her entire heart. Susie was an immaculate homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and gardening and loved being outdoors. The children in her life, being children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, or nieces and nephews, Susie opened her heart, home, and kitchen to all! Her family has so many cherished memories that they will keep in their hearts forever.
Susie is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Ysnael Nieto, and her brother, Frank Nieto.
Survivors include her large and loving family, her son Jose “Joe” Nieto and wife Dolores and their children, Abel Nieto, Amy Cardenas and Joey Nieto; daughter, Josie Sandoval and husband Robert, their children, Juan Beza Jr., Geroge Garcia Jr., Anna Gonzales, Jennifer Beza and Monica Garcia; daughter, JoAnn Barrientos and husband Carlos, their children, Gabriel Ortiz, Elizabeth Ortiz and Lisa Gomez; daughter, Virginia Rodriguez and her children, Reymundo, Susie and Jessica Rodriguez; and daughter Lucy Saldana and her children, Christi, Veronica, Michael and Johnny Saldana Jr.,; son, Gilbert Nieto and his children, Drake, Desiree, Frankie, Sondra and Crystal Nieto; As well as many more blessed family members and loving friends.
Private family services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary with Deacon Nick Carillo officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 409 W. Krezdorn St. Seguin, Texas 78155.
