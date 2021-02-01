Willie Marvin Johnston, age 81 of Seguin, passed away on January 29, 2021. Willie was born on January 11, 1940 in Union Valley, Texas to Beatrice Barbara (McCracken) and Willie Byron Johnston.
He was a graduate of Nixon High School Class of 1957 and attended Durham Business College in San Antonio. Willie was currently serving as a member of the Guadalupe County Appraisal District Review Board and was previously a local Electrical & General Contractor. He served on the boards of the Guadalupe County Fair Association, Guadalupe Valley Quarter Horse Breeders Association, South Texas Paint Horse Club, Central Texas Paint Horse Club, Gulf Coast Paint Horse Club, Texas High School Rodeo Association and was a member of The American Quarter Horse Association, Kingsbury Lodge #887 AF & AM Masonic Lodge and McQueeney Lions Club.
Willie loved his Lord, his family, his friends and his country. At a very young age he developed his inherited love for horses and would become a successful horseman. He loved being a competitive Team Roper for many years and, since then, was a dedicated fan and support system for many Team Ropers to follow. While raising his children, Willie began supporting the youth in agriculture and enjoyed watching the programs in our community grow.
Willie is preceded in death by his parents and infant sister.
Survivors include his loving companion, Tavie Murphy, his son, Rick Johnston and wife Shelley; his daughter, Lisa Dudley and husband Tim; grandchildren, Lacy Collins and husband Cody, Casey Dudley and wife Allison and Ashley Lyons; great grandchildren, Bailee Dudley, Allyson Lyons, Caylee Collins, Madison Dudley, Ace Dudley, Courtnee Collins, Eli Lyons and Jenna Lyons; brothers, Byron Emerson Johnston and wife Genelda and Eddie Johnston and wife Joyce; and the mother of his children and friend, Norma Lynn Johnston. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
A walk-through line visitation will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Nockenut Cemetery with the Rev. Rhonda Troll officiating and masonic rites under the auspices of the Kingsbury Lodge #887 AF & AM Masonic Lodge. A reception will follow at the Richardson Christian Center, 401 E 4th St, Nixon, TX 78140.
Serving as pallbearers will be Casey Dudley, Cody Collins, Dusty Johnston, T.J. Swanson, Aaron Johnston, Donnie Alsobrooks, Winn Cox, Don Bundick, Hector Rincon and Casper. Serving as Honorary pallbearers will be Tuddy Dietz, Donald Hoffman, Freddie Billings, Jackie Dunn, Joe Mark Mahan, Richard Box, Ellwood Ernst, Lynn Caddell, Don Phillips and Lloyd Newton.
All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating, and face coverings worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Fair Association Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 334, Seguin, Texas, 78156 or to the Tammy McKinny Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1377 Still Meadow Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
