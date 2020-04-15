Emmett Edgar Engelke, age 80 of New Braunfels, passed away on April 14, 2020. Emmett was born on November 4, 1939 in Seguin, Texas to Anita Schriewer Engelke Wommack and Edgar Engelke.
Emmett was a 1957 graduate of Seguin High School. He attended Texas Lutheran College and graduated from Southwest Texas State. He served his country for a brief time in the National Guard. Emmett was a longtime employee of the State Comptroller’s Department. He will be remembered as a man of strong Christian faith and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and playing a good game of poker with his friends.
Emmett is preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Dolores Toney Engelke, his parents, his step father Max Wommack, Sr. and his brother-in-law, Ronald Theodore Toney. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Engelke and wife Ronda; grandchildren, Brance and Baileigh Engelke; step-grandchildren, Megan and Lauren Naylor; sister, Joyce Hartenstein and husband Charlie; step-brothers, Max Wommack, Jr. and wife Janice, and John Wommack and wife Gayna; sister-in-law, Linda Toney; nephews and nieces, Mike Toney, Ryan Toney and wife Kelley, Lauren Nelson and husband Garrett, Chris Hartenstein and wife Susan, and Greg Hartenstein and wife Michelle; Travis Wommack and wife Stephanie, Lance Wommack and wife Anna, Chris Wommack and wife Jessi, and Alyssa Locklear and husband Chance; great-nieces and great nephews, Vivian Toney, Vonn Toney, Rosemarie Toney, Kennedy Nelson, Lexi Corrigan, Michelle Wilson and husband Jack, and Megan Bassinger and husband Brandon, and Macy Hartenstein, Ashley Hartenstein, Emma Hartenstein, Ella, Kate, Mattie and Jeremiah Wommack, and Cade Locklear; other loving family members and friends.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at the Concrete Cemetery in LaVernia, Texas. A memorial celebration is being planned for a later date.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeffrey Engelke, Brance Engelke, Chris Hartenstein, Greg Hartenstein, Jeff Lawrence, and Ray Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, 1147 S. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, Texas, 78130 or the American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
