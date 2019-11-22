Diana Reid born Nov. 11, 1960 passed away on Nov. 20, 2019 after a short stay at Hacienda Oaks Nursing Home. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Private interment will be held at later date in Sunset Hills Cemetery in La Pryor, Texas.
Diana was born in Crystal City, Texas, went to elementary school in La Pryor, Texas and junior high and high school in Seguin, Texas.
She was preceded in death by both her maternal grandparents and her paternal grandparents, her sons Christopher Lee Alonso, age 3 years, and George Joseph Gaytan, age 3 months, her brothers Darren Joe Reid and her father Byrl Reid.
She is survived by her mother Laverne Weber and step-father Mark Weber, of Seguin; her brother David Lee Reid and wife Margaret and their children, of Des Moines, Iowa; her son James Wesley Reid and his girlfriend Ashley Taylor, of Seguin; her daughter, Ashlee Dyan Marek and her fiancé Jason Castillo, of Seguin; her grandsons Dylan Thomas Marek, of Seguin, Kenneth Kelly Perdue, of Seguin and one granddaughter Gracelynn Kay Reid, of Odessa; two nephews Zachary Chase Reid and family, Cody Joe Reid; one great-nephew Alec Hall, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The Weber and Reid families would like to thank the Hacienda Oaks Rehabilitation Center for their loving and excellent care of Diana during her stay there.
Also our very special thanks go to Ashley Taylor for never leaving her side and for making the arrangements for her memorial and for her support for the whole family. Ashley, we can never thank you enough, you have been a God send.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.