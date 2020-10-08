Debra Bee Batey, age 64 of Seguin, passed away on October 7, 2020. Debra was born in Seguin, Texas on January 5, 1956 to Maggie (Wiley) and Howard Batey. She was a proud graduate of the Seguin High School Class of 1974. Debra was always active in the Mighty Matador Band and the Seguin Girl Scouts, Troop 46.
Debra is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert Batey. Survivors include her son, Clint Taft and wife Erica; daughter Codi Cook and husband Jack; grandchildren, whom she adored and knew her as “Grandma”, Colton and Connor Taft, Holdyn and Kolby Morrow, and Waylon Cook; brothers, Ronald Batey and Dan Batey; sister-in-law, Barbara Batey; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins other loving family members and many, many friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Nockenut Cemetery with the Rev. Don Hessong officiating.
All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings to be worn.
With Debra’s loving and kind nurturing nature, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to any organization that serve the intellectually disabled, or honor her memory by being kind to all.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.