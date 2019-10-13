John Henry Kramer was 79 when he died from multiple myeloma on August 17th.
He graduated from Seguin High School and went to North Texas State on a football scholarship. After graduating from the University of Houston he spent 32 years teaching and coaching in the San Antonio and Houston areas.
He is survived by his wife Doris, their children, grandchildren and many other loved family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Kramer family ranch in Kingsbury on October 19th from 2:00 to 5:00. Please join the family in honoring his life with a potluck dinner at 9829 Kingsbury Road, Kingsbury, TX 78638. RSVP doriskramer@live.com or 830 549 1810.