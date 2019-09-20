Danny Tijerina, age 64 of Seguin, passed away on September 18, 2019.
Visitation will begin on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Santo Tomas Cemetery.
Danny was born on April 3, 1955 in Seguin, Texas to Rudolfo, Sr. and Margarita (Hernandez) Tijerina.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Rudy Tijerina, Jr. and Carlos Tijerina. Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Teresa Tijerina; children, Anna Perez and husband Ramses, Aimee Tijerina-Lara and husband Jeanko, Amanda Tijerina and partner Jack Dominguez, and Daniel Aaron Tijerina and wife Emily; grandchildren, Chase, David, Victoria, Sara, Olivia, Sebastian, Octavius, and Perla; siblings, Armando Tijerina, Isabel Cadenhead, Mary Ann Tijerina, Patsy Flores, Christina Fallin and husband Pat, and Lois Tijerina; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Aaron Tijerina, Jeanko Lara, Sergio Hernandez, Sebastian Garcia, Cory Bennett, Joey Flores III, Rudy Tijerina III, and Ramsey Tijerina.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.