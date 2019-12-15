Geronima Davila, age 97, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born in Luling, Texas to Gregorio & Gabina Magallanes Salas on September 30, 1922.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raul Davila Sr., her parents, sister, Petra Guerra, brothers, Celestino Salas, Domingo Salas and Moses Salas, Sr., nephews Moses Salas, Jr. and Manuel Salas, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Raul Davila Jr. and wife Felicitas, Olivia Briceno and husband Juan Sr., Edward Davila and wife Haydee, Ermelinda Tobeck and husband Frank, Sr.; 15 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren, sister Elijia Salas and brothers, Manuel (Baby) Salas, Sr. and Paul Salas.
In 1959 Geronima and Raul Sr founded and owned Davila’s BBQ in Seguin, TX. She was the backbone of the restaurant, she worked very hard and devoted her life to her children, grandchildren and church.
Visitation will be held at Palmer Mortuary Chapel on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations, 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the register book.