Grace Esther Smith Thompson was lovingly welcomed into this world on December 5, 1945 by her parents William and Willie Mae Smith in Bay City, Texas. She left this world, surrounded by loving friends and family, on January 3, 2021.
Grace was the third of five children and the only daughter. Her father was a master electrician, philanthropist and civil rights activist in Bay City. Grace and her four brothers (William, Edward, Nelson, and James) were taught at an early age to be active in church and community activities and to reach out to others with love and care. These were lessons she never forgot: they formed who she was.
Grace graduated from A.G. Hillard High School in Bay City, and attended Wharton County Junior College before transferring to Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas. She received her B.S. in Elementary Education in 1969, later an M.S. in Education in 1976, and a Mid-Management Certification in 1986 all from Texas A&I.
She taught for 28 years in Kingsville ISD, before coming to Seguin in 1990. She spent several years teaching second grade at Jefferson Ave. Elementary, then became the School Counselor there until her retirement in 2002. After retiring, she returned to Seguin ISD to work as interim principal at McQueeney Elementary and as Counselor at several elementary schools.
While at Texas A&I, Grace met the love of her life, Sherwood “Don” Thompson. They were married in 1965 in Bay City and were devoted to each other for 54 years, until his death June 1, 2020. They have one daughter, Dr. Teresa Lynn Thompson, who was the center of their universe.
Both Grace and Sherwood were active together in The Second Baptist Church and the McQueeney Lion’s Club. In addition, Grace served on the Mental Health Mental Retardation Board, Family Awareness Board and as a committee member for the Coalition for a Drug Free Community. She was a long time member of the Delta Kappa Gamma International Organization, an honorary organization for key women educators.
Grace loved and was loved by thousands of former students and their parents, countless friends, neighbors, co-workers, caregivers and everyone who was fortunate to know her.
She has now been reunited with Sherwood, her parents, and brothers Edward and Nelson, who have preceded her in death.
She leaves behind her daughter Teresa, brothers William and James, and an extensive family of cousins, nieces and nephews, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar, Seguin, Texas, followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. with The Reverend Dr. Brice Mandaville and The Reverend Donald G. Leavell officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn. For those who desire, the services may be livestreamed at vimeo.com/498200725.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any breast cancer treatment or research organization.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.