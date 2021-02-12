Jo Ann Chapman, formerly of Seguin, McQueeney, and Windcrest, passed from this life in New Braunfels, Texas on January 29, 2021 at the age of 88 years young. She was born in Seguin to Raymond E. and Elizabeth Stotzer.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Raymond Stotzer, Jr.; son Jay “Grizz” Watson; and her husbands Johnny “Buddy” Watson, George Herder, III, and Lieutenant Colonel Ronald A. Chapman.
She is survived by her daughter Debi Trusler and husband Danny; grandson Rhett Trusler; great granddaughters Sarah and Rachel Trusler; grandson Johnny (Anita) Watson; adult step children Sally Derr and her sister Pam Gould; Al (Charlene) Chapman; Joy (Robert) Steffens; niece Susan Null (Jerry), sister in laws Jackie Johnson and Barbara Jameson and numerous dear cousins and friends.
Jo Ann was raised in Seguin, Texas and graduated from Seguin High School and Durham Business College. Her early crocheting lessons from her grandmother and love of home economics laid the foundation for a lifetime of creative handiwork. At 18, she sewed her own elaborate wedding dress styled after an “original” in Frost Brothers window. In later years she created beautiful needlepoint pillows and maroon and white afghans and caps for family and friends.
Jo Ann was born with an adventurous spirit. She took flying lessons, rode her Honda Goldwing motorcycle, and traveled extensively. She enjoyed high school football games, entertaining family and friends, playing cards, shopping, beading, listening to her favorite singers Frank Sinatra and Bob Miller, cruising, getting dressed up “to the nines”, and secretly buying scratch offs!
Jo Ann was a homemaker and later a dental assistant in Dr. Jack Walker’s office in Seguin, Texas. She served the community as a Girl Scout Leader and as President of the La Senisa ABWA Chapter.
Whatever life threw at her Jo Ann was always brave and optimistic. Even the cancer that took her life couldn’t dim her spirit.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Fisher House, St. Jude’s, or the Animal Defense League in San Antonio.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 12 pm at Sunset Funeral Home in San Antonio with a burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery to be held later.