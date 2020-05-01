Patricia Ann Parker Paschall of Austin went to be with the Lord on April 30th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born on January 22, 1962 to Floyd Parker and Jo Ann Cansler Parker.
Patricia will be forever remembered by her daughters Paige Sartin (Richard Santos) and Lindsay Sartin of Austin, stepdaughter Christine Paschall Martinez (Juan) of Austin, and Daniel Paschall of San Diego. She is survived by her grandchildren Turner and Parker Whitten, Zamora Santos of Austin, and Alijandra, Anjelica, Magdelena, and Jude Martinez of Pflugerville. Her siblings include Linda Easterling (Ron) of Victoria, Janet Elles (Glen) of Tennessee, Dennis Parker (Cindy) of Schertz, Susan Parker of Austin, and Sherri Hampton (Charlie) of Manor. Patricia is also survived by her many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, second cousins and more that she loved having and finding over the years as the beloved family historian. Finally, Patricia is survived by the many friends who were more like family and were by her side through all of life’s trials and who kept her spirits high and her feet on the ground.Patricia was preceded in death by her parents as well as stepmother, Wanda Parker, and sister Sandra Parker.
Patricia graduated from Seguin High School in 1979, from Howard Payne University in 1985, and received her masters degree from Southwest Texas State University in 1993. She was an all-level career educator in English and Special Education, retiring from Austin ISD after 28 years of service. Patricia was an active member of Bannockburn Baptist Church for many years as a Sunday school teacher and choir member and also taught first grade at BBC Academy. Among her passions were serving the Lord, caring for her family, gardening and being in the sun; she was the resident family historian and advocated for mental health services through NAMI.
Memorial services to be held on Monday, May 4th at Memory Gardens in Victoria, Texas.
Memorial donations in Patricia’s name will be warmly received at NAMI Central Texas to continue her legacy of mental health awareness, education, and compassion.