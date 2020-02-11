Myrtle M. Staats

Myrtle Marie (Moltz) Staats, born on December 27, 1931 in Guadalupe County, Texas, peacefully returned to God on February 8, 2020 at her home in Marion surrounded by her family, at the age of 88.
Mrs. Staats is preceded in death by her devoted husband Gilbert J. Staats, parents Edward and Adela (Zunker) Moltz, brothers Herman and Edward Moltz, sisters Lillian Reinhard Kauffman, Velma Reinhard Schwenn, Zula Irby and Ethel (Ebbie) Wahl. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, “Mimi,” sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
A lifelong animal lover and gardener, Mrs. Staats enjoyed growing flowers, vegetables and herbs in her backyard—many grown specifically to attract the hummingbirds, cardinals and butterflies that she so loved — and she tended the plants at Marion State Bank for many years. In addition, she loved taking walks, learning and reading, volunteering to help kids learn to read while her daughter was a schoolteacher, and she served as the librarian at Marion Middle School in the 1970s. In addition, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren as well as traveling, especially to visit her son in New Mexico in the wintertime so she could enjoy the snow in the mountains and ski with him.
She is survived by her daughter Shawna Staats Pooley (husband Allen) of Staples, TX and son Todd Staats of Albuquerque, NM, and granddaughters Ariana and Alynn Pooley and Tiffany Meinhart. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Lundholm of Iron Mountain, MI in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 14, at 11 a.m. at Bracken United Methodist Church in Bracken, TX (20 min. from Marion via FM 3009) with a reception to follow at its fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Staats’ honor to Guadalupe County Humane Society: P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, TX 78156.
