Michael “Bubba” Taylor, 21, of Cibolo, died Sunday, June 30, 2019. Michael was born on May 8, 1998 to Amanda (Floyd) and Perry Taylor in San Antonio.
Michael was an avid participant in Drag Racing. From under the hood and all around the car, to behind the wheel and flying down the track. The only thing he loved more was his fiancé, Kaylyn Pulaski and his family, especially his sister, Cristal and nephew, Jaxon.
He will be remembered for his generosity and his big heart and will forever remain a loving fiancé, son, brother, grandson and uncle.
Survivors include his fiancé, Kaylyn Pulaski; mother and father, Amanda and Perry Taylor; sister, Cristal Taylor; grandparents, Duke and Cathy Floyd; nephew, Jaxon Taylor; mother and father-in- law, Steve and Susan Pulaski; sister- in-law, Krystal Pulaski; godfather, Wayne Reising. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. He will be especially missed by all his special friends in the racing community.
Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne and Ethel Souter. Royce Taylor and Ruby Davis Chapman and his great-grandfather, Morris Davis.
A gathering of Michael’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of his funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at New Braunfels Church of Christ 1665 S. Business IH 35, New Braunfels, Tx. 78130.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin. Please sign Michael’s guestbook and share your memories at www.goetzfuneral.com