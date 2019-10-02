Evelyn Martha (Schuenemann) Meyer, 93, of Edmond, OK, formerly of Seguin, passed away Sept. 26, 2019 after a brief illness.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Oct. 7, at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at Friedens United Church of Christ in Geronimo, with the Revs. Sonja and David Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Lone Oak Cemetery in Geronimo.
Evelyn was born April 30, 1926 in Seguin. She graduated from Geronimo High School. She married Delvin H. “Porky” Meyer Sept. 12, 1945, and they shared their wedding date and each succeeding anniversary with Erno and Myrtle Huebinger until Delvin’s passing in 2003 for 58 years of marriage.
As a career military wife, she lived in several countries and cities and, upon his retirement, they returned to Seguin. She worked many years at Randolph Air Force Base in civil service administration and, upon her retirement, joined Delvin selling school insurance. She was Worthy Matron and lifelong member of the of Seguin Chapter 555 Order of the Eastern Star, and enjoyed sewing lap blankets for the Shriners Crippled Children’s Home in Houston. She was a lifelong member of the American Legion and the VFW auxiliaries, and of Friedens, where she was active in the Women’s Guild.
Evelyn and Delvin would be regulars on the community dance floors, were active bowlers and golfers. In their later years, they were active in the Texas Shriners RV unit.
Evelyn was known for her ever-present smile and hospitality, always entertaining family and friends with her great cooking and warm personality. For all her adult years, she was in one or two bridge clubs, until the age of 87, with almost 50 years in one club. Also, she played monthly at Friedens Games Day and at bunco with the church women.
She was preceded in death by Delvin; her parents, Clara and August Schuenemann; brother Hilmar Schuenemann (and wife Lena), and sister Ellie Krueger (and husband Rueben); sister-in-law Kathleen Boeder (and husband Don), and brother-in-law Cleburne Meyer (and wife, and Evelyn’s first cousin Valeska).
Survivors include her two children, Stanley Meyer (wife Terrie) of Virginia Beach, Va.; Carol Hartzog (husband Jim) of Edmond, Okla.; four grandchildren: Shannon Prible and Kelly Meyer, both of Virginia Beach; and Elizabeth Hartzog (husband Danish), and Hannah Hartzog, all of Edmond; three great-grandchildren Connor Grunewald, Quinn Prible and Sitara Khan, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens Church, 2555 Friedens Church Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the charity of one’s choice.