Joseph Theodor Goetz, M.D., 75, died at his home in Seguin on April 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife Eithne and sons Martin, Joseph and his wife Grace and daughter Zoe, David and his wife Philis and daughters Luciana and Adelina, and daughter Maeve and her husband Tat. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Louise Goetz, Ann Goetz, Joan Schlegel and daughter Jennifer, Kathleen and Mike Brimberry and family, Margaret and Steve Peth and family, and brother, Robert Goetz and family.
Joe was the son of Dr. Joseph T. and Ann McGoohan Goetz. He was born in Houston on September 10, 1945. He graduated from St. James Catholic School, Seguin and St. Anthony’s Seminary in San Antonio. He earned his BA in English from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and subsequently graduated from medical school at University College, Galway, Ireland with an MB, BCh. BAO. After finishing his residency in Pediatrics at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX he set up his Pediatric practice in Seguin in 1976. He was the first Pediatrician in the Seguin and New Braunfels area. In 1986, he started work as a Pediatric Emergency Room physician at Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio where he worked until his retirement in 2012. Among many other part-time jobs in construction, emergency room orderly etc., Joe supported himself through college by working as a folk singer and guitarist in Ireland.
He enjoyed music, reading, woodworking, sailing, fishing and hunting. He especially enjoyed traveling back to Ireland to visit Eithne’s family and to meet his friends from medical school at their class reunion every five years. He loved to go on camping trips with the family, especially to hike in Big Bend National Park. He was able to recite many poems from memory, most notably The Rime of the Ancient Mariner!
Because of the pandemic, private Mass for the family will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church on Thursday, April 15 at 11:00 AM. The Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/saintjamescc/. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mid-Texas Symphony, 1000 W. Court #3216, Seguin, TX 78155 or to Lone Star Parkinson Society, 614 S. Business IH35, Ste C, PMB 51, New Braunfels, TX 78130. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.