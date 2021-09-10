Eva Gomez, age 61 of Seguin, was born in San Antonio, Tx To Gloria Gomez & Savino Guerrero. She went home to be with The Lord on Sept. 3, 2021.
Mom was loved by so many, she enjoyed spending time with family & friends. She enjoyed cruising around town, dancing, singing & listening to music. She was always on the go. It was never a dull moment being around my mom.
We love you & you will be forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her mother Gloria Gomez, her children Gloria (Mark) Navarro, Mario (Kim) Mejia, Noel (Audri) Gomez & grandchildren Triztain, Azariah, Meriya, Mark II, Jaden, Isaiah, Mario Giovonni, Aryana, Reanna, Kayla and Noel Nathan.