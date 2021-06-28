Don Schultz

Don Wayne Schultz, age 75 of Seguin, passed away on June 24, 2021.
The funeral will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2:00 at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Kelsie Theiss officiating, preceded by a visitation at 1:00 at the same location. Graveside service and interment will be held at 3:30 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Don was born on December 11, 1945 in Seguin to Hilmar “Sonny” and Regina Schultz. He was a loving husband to his late wife Verdie Mae Schultz, a proud uncle to his five nephews, a devoted supporter of Seguin High School athletics, a longtime employee of Baenziger’s Model Market followed by years of steadfast service to H.E.B., a faithful member of his Monday lunch bunch (includes Jeff Schriewer, Todd Schriewer, John Mize and Freddie Sagebiel), a sure-footed member of state championship softball teams for Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, a passionate deer hunter in the rolling hills of Llano, a doting father to his mischievous cats Stinker and Chris, and a dutiful member of a large and extended family who deeply misses him.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, wife Verdie, sister-in-law Flora Oehler Grimm, and nephew David Traeger.
He is survived by his sister Shirley Schultz Traeger, brother-in-law Dennis Oehler, and sister-in-law Daisy Oehler. Don is also survived by his nephews Paul Traeger, Andrew Traeger, Richard Oehler, and Jerry Tennison, who will be serving as pallbearers along with Richard’s two sons, Shane and Brandon.
The family would like to thank everyone who was a friend to Don in the years following his wife Verdie’s death, with special thanks to his neighbors Jake and Sandy Isaac, who always provided Don with a rare measure of thoughtfulness, comfort and service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.