John Jay Lubbock, age 64 of Seguin, joined our Lord and Savior on November 14, 2020.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Geronimo Community Center from 2 to 4 p.m. with both Department of Public Safety and Masonic Rite Services to be rendered at 3 p.m. All CDC protocols must be followed including limited seating, social distancing, and face coverings worn at the Geronimo Community Center.
John was born on January 21, 1956 in Astoria, Long Island, NY to Jim and Dorothy (Sinclair) Lubbock. He worked as an officer for the Department of Public Safety (DPS) for over 30 years. He was a member of the Guadalupe Masonic Lodge # 109. His favorite times were spent with his many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, John Luther Lubbock.
Survivors include his children, Dusty Lubbock and wife Meredith of Amarillo, and Morgan Land and husband Wade of Seguin; grandchildren, Maddison, Luke and Thomas; brother, Jim Lee Lubbock III and wife Carolyn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Memorials Processing St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38015-9959.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.