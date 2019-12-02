Tanna Schoelzel, age 46 of Canyon Lake, Texas, passed away on December 1, 2019.
Visitation will begin at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 4 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. with Rev. Jim Price officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Tanna was born in Seguin, Texas on November 26, 1973 to Lester Arthur and Nancy Faye (Kopplin) Schoelzel.
Survivors include her loving husband, David Lucas; sons, Devon Ruby, Aaron Ruby and Braedon Lucas; grandchildren, Maggie and Ayden; parents, Lester “Sonny” and Nancy Schoelzel; sisters, Becky Lorenz and husband Michael, Candy Rochester and husband Johnny, and Veronica Boeck; several aunts and uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, Lone Star Chapter, 6800 Park Ten Blvd. #1, 127 – North, San Antonio, Texas, 78213.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-539-5912.