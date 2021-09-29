Leona Lorene (Newman) Swanson, age 98 of Seguin, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday Sept 23, 2021. Leona was born on June 3, 1923 in Anchorage, Texas to Grover Cleveland and Elna (Crawford) Newman.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Troy Swanson Sr., daughter, Barbara Raymond Timmerman, great-grandson Mark Zurovec, parents, Grover & Elna Newman, brothers Nelson Newman, B.A. Newman and wife Ruth, Wallace Newman, Norman Newman and wife Sandra, and sister Maureen Ramsey and husband Bob.
Survivors include her sons Grover Lee Swanson, T.J. Swanson and wife Barbara, son-in-law Jon Timmerman, sister-in-law Sue Newman, grandchildren Kevin Raymond and wife Becky, Angie Zurovec and husband Joe, Troy E. Swanson and fiancé Christina Sansonetti, Chad A. Swanson and wife Jennifer, nine great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday Oct. 4, 2021 from 5 to 7 p. m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with Jonathon Scalone officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice 611 N. Walnut Ave. New Braunfels Texas 78130, or International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 North LaSalle St. Suite, 4300, Chicago, Il. 60602-2284.
You are invited to sign the guest book in person or at www.treshewell.com.