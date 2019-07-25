Patricia Deanne Nelson Riecks, age 82 of Seguin, passed away on July 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Patricia was born on March 24, 1937 in Shelby, Ohio to Dean Vincent and Martha Rosella (Snyder) Nelson.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gary G. Riecks, her parents, and her brother Michael C. Nelson.
Survivors include her sons, Kenneth Kruse, and Eric Kruse and husband William Shepherd, Elliott O. Schilling, Eric A. Riecks, and Randall G. Riecks; numerous other loving family members and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society P.O. Box 1593 Seguin, Texas 78155.
