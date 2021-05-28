Joe G. McGlothlin of San Antonio, age 87 passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Joe was born on March 18, 1934 to Joe Price and Melissa Roberts McGlothlin in Luling TX. He was retired from Southern Pacific Railroad.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his family of 5 brothers and 2 sisters and longtime friend Frieda Blount.
Survivors include his partner of 20 years, Julie Garza; daughters Debby Richardson & husband Steve; Pam Atkinson & husband Richard, and son Joe Price (Jody) McGlothlin; grandchildren Stacy Bretzke Oehlers (Matt), Melissa Bretzke Tankersley (Chris), Landrie Richardson Waldron (John Thomas), Rianna Richardson, Karah McGlothlin and Hayden McGlothlin along with 4 great grandchildren, Jacob, Leo, Lucie Jane and Murphie Anne.
Joe was a true one-of-a-kind man of character. He was loved and truly respected by all. He had 3 loves in his life: family & friends, running, and swing dancing. He had run over 15 marathons and more 5Ks & half marathons to count, all after age 50. Joe was known to run with the ladies. A comment was once made that he could run faster if he ran alone and his reply was “I say any fool can run fast but it takes a smart man to run with the girls.”
A true dancing icon, he was admired by country/western & swing dancers all around. The joy of his life was dancing the Orange Blossom Special at Gruene Hall. As a runner and dancer he was also known for his elaborate & fancy garb along with moccasin boots. He lived a full life to the end.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the First United Methodist Church, 703 E. Bowie Street in Luling, TX.
Memorial donations may be to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org .