Roscoe B. McKinney, Jr., 81 of Nixon, Texas went to be with his Lord and Saviour on Nov. 7, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon. Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Harris Chapel-Greater Rising Star Cemetery in Nixon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harris Chapel, Nixon, Texas.