James William Talk Sr., age 73 of Seguin, passed away on November 19, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service celebrating James’s life at 9:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary, with Pastor Frank Willoughby Officiating.
James was born on February 5, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas to Gardner and Lois (Pierce) Talk. James was a loving and hardworking man; he had many wonderful careers. He worked for Guadalupe Co. Road and Bridge for many years, and was also the Bus Barn Monitor for Seguin ISD for two years. He had such an amazing heart that not only did he raise his four children, he was also a foster parent for 17 years. He was a family man through and through. His favorite things to do was attending Church and singing his heart out, he was also a Jokester bringing many laughs to everyone he met. But his most cherished moments were spending his time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Velma Talk, his parents, his mother, Thelma Cotrall, and his sister, Barbara Cavanaugh; survivors include his children, Lisa Wears, James Talk Jr. and wife Mary Jane, Sherry Neria and husband Peter, and Brent Talk and wife Michele; grandchildren, Maisie Adams and husband Justin, Sarah Talk, Trinity Wears, Marissa Abarca and husband Anthony, James Talk III, Peter Neria Jr., Katelyn Neria, Colton Talk and wife Kamille, Delaney Tolle, Dylan Talk and wife Abi, and Brooke Talk; great-grandchildren, Micheal Abarca, Allie Adams, Korah Adams, Jasper Adams, Karder Talk, Conner Talk, and Scarlet Talk; brother, Billy Burgess and wife Barbara; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townsend Rd. Seguin, Texas 78155.
