Betty Ann (Bell) Hill, age 83 of Seguin, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. Betty was born in Morganton, North Carolina to Ola Pearl (Payne) Arthur Lewis Bell.
Betty was an active member of Dewville United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and doting Mawmaw! She was absolutely the best cook ever, making meals and memories for all of her family and friends! Betty adored and enjoyed her plants and flowers as well as her beloved fur babies.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jeanette Ludwig.
Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Lee Hill; daughters, Karen Pawelek and husband Isidore and Deborah Glenn and husband Jerry; grandchildren, Kimberly Holmes and husband Josh, Laura Pieprzica and husband Michael, Kevin Pawelek and wife Jennifer and Krystal Adams and husband Brett; great-grandchildren, Lilly, Emily, Zacharias, Zoe, Chloe, Claire, Brennan, Breesa, Kynlee and Remington; sisters, Dorothy Wood and husband Buddy and Anna Fortune and husband Larry, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with The Rev. Rip Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Treybig Cemetery in Gillett, Texas. The family suggests wearing masks to all services.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Pawelek, Josh Holmes, Michael Pieprzica, Brett Adams, Monie Fellers, William Green, Henry “Bubba” Schmidt and Keith Schmidt.
Betty was a loving and glowing light to everyone who knew her and she will be deeply missed. Memorial contributions may be made to, Dewville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 404 Nixon, Tx 78140.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.