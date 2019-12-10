Frank Michael Nevlud, 70, of Victoria, passed away December 7, 2019.
Frank was born November 12, 1949 in La Grange, TX to the late Henrietta Bujnoch and Joseph Nevlud Sr. Frank retired from H.E.B after 46 years of dedication and was a member of The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory.
Frank is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan Roell Nevlud; children, Michael, Christina and Drew; brothers, Patrick (Carrol) Nevlud, Joe (Marilyn) Nevlud, Edward (Carolyn) Nevlud and Rev. Greg Nevlud. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5-7 PM at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM.
Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, December 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory with burial to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Sean Swinney, Gavin Swinney, Lance Swinney, Don Andres, Ricky Wagner, Santos Olvera Jr., Jason Merritt and Michael Greenly. Honorary pallbearers are his H.E.B, Knights of Columbus and KJT Families.
