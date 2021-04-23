E.J. “Penny” Penn Neal, age 89 of Kingsbury, passed away on April 21, 2021. Penny was born in Brownwood, Texas on March 8, 1932 to Gladys Emma (Pearce) and Calbert Alvin Penn.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Dave Neal, her parents and her siblings, Johnnie Penn, Yvonne Taylor, and Calbert Penn, Jr.
Survivors include her children, Shay Neal, Mindie Neal Shaw and husband Mark, and Shannon Neal and wife Pam; grandchildren, Micah Yankowski and wife Aimee, Becky Yankowski, David Neal, Jr. and wife Abby, Matthew Shaw and wife Courtney, and Phelecia Neal; great-grandchildren, Bethany, Jace, Laini, Roan, Elise Easton, and Everett; sister-in-law, Peggy Penn; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Mr. Charles Goodnight officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Face coverings are requested at all locations.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, 10223 McAllister Freeway, Suite 100, San Antonio, Tx, 78216.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.