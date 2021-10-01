Ronald Eugene Soefje, age 72 of Seguin, TX passed away to his new heavenly home on September 29, 2021. Ronnie was born on May 24, 1949 in San Antonio, Texas, to Willie Mae Hassold Soefje and Eugene Soefje. He was owner and contractor of Soefje Electric, AC/Heating. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and Master of many trades. He loved volunteering for missions as well as local ministry. He had a passion for helping people in need and building churches for God’s Kingdom.
He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Herman Soefje, sister-in-law, Karen Grimm Soefje and niece, Carolyn Soefje.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Deborah Busch Soefje; Children: Nicholas K. Soefje (wife Dawn), Aaron D. Soefje (wife Marsha) and Theresa M. McKnight (husband Efrem).
Mother, Willie Mae Soefje; Grandchildren: Alisa Soefje, Trinity Soefje, Holden Soefje, Ethan Hodge and Elijah Hodge; Brothers: Elmer Soefje (wife Elsie) and John Soefje; brothers-in-laws: Kenneth Busch (wife Phyllis), David Busch, Jerry Busch (wife Judy) and sisters-in-laws: Ellen Moore (husband Spud) and Joyce Venegas. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many loyal friends.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 12 noon at Crossroads Church followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Marcus Avalos officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. For those who desire the service may be live streamed: at cclive.crossroadsc.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Church www.crossroadsc.com or The Agape Center www.theagapectr.org.
